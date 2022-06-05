In short
Museveni said Uganda abstained and took a neutral position when the Russian, Ukraine issue came up for discussion at the United Nations. “We said no, let us take a balanced position because we know all issues involved, there is nothing new, there is nothing we don’t know,” he said.
Museveni Hold Talks with Former Russian President Over the War in Ukraine Top story5 Jun 2022, 11:31 Comments 356 Views Politics Updates
