Museveni Holds Teleconference with IGAD Heads of State on COVID-19 Response

President Yoweri Museveni

According to a press release by President Yoweri Museveni’s press team, the teleconference that was held today was attended by presidents; Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Mohamed Abdullahi of Somalia, Abdallah Hamdok, the Prime Minister of Sudan and Riek Machar, the Vice President of South Sudan.

 

