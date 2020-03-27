In short
Speaking at the commissioning of the Sun Belt Mining Group Limited factory in Rupa sub-county, Moroto district, Museveni commended the Karimojong for supporting the disarmament program that ushered in the peace now prevailing Karamoja, followed by the industrial revolution that will not only create employment for the people but will also bring about development.
Museveni: Illegal Guns Were a Hindrance to Development in Karamoja
27 Mar 2020
