Museveni Insists The Economy Will Not Be Hit

Despite Museveni’s optimistic show, at the moment it is also evident that hundreds of businesses have been bruised. Several companies have announced they will either layoff of the majority of their workforce or pay less their normal salaries to stay afloat.
Museveni Insists The Economy Will Not Be Hit28 Apr 2020, 22:50 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. President Yoweri Museveni job losses
