In short
Dr. Kaducu said their findings on day one show that some intern Doctors were forced to extort money from patients because of delayed payment of their allowances by the health ministry.
Museveni Deploys Team to Investigate Corruption at Hoima Hospital
Minister Kaducu Addressing the Press on Wednesday Night in the office of the Hoima RDC. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
