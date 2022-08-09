Museveni Intervenes in Kyankwanzi Land Saga

In short
Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, says that following a fact-finding mission on the land by the government, the president has accepted to buy off the land in favor of the residents to allow them to settle peacefully. She says that the government will process land titles for all Bibanja holders on the contested land and also compensate them for the destruction caused to their properties.
Museveni Intervenes in Kyankwanzi Land Saga9 Aug 2022, 17:23 Comments 231 Views Kyankwanzi, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the evicted Kyankwanzi residents. The President has directed the lands ministry to resettle them on their land.
