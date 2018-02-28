Dear Jeanne
17:58

Museveni Involved In Susan Magara Search - Family

28 Feb 2018, 15:43 Comments 270 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Veteran politician Henry Muganwa Kajura and wife laying a wreath on the casket containing the body of Susan Magara. Dear Jeanne

Veteran politician Henry Muganwa Kajura and wife laying a wreath on the casket containing the body of Susan Magara. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
During one of the meetings with the president, Magara says he had asked for permission to give the kidnappers what they wanted. On Friday, Magara secretly handed over a huge sum of money to the kidnappers without informing anyone and waited patiently for the daughter to be released so he could surprise the family.

 

Tagged with: susan magara murder

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.