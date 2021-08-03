Baker Batte
Museveni, Kabaka Mutebi Meet As Tension Over Mailo Land Rise

3 Aug 2021
Kabaka Mutebi visits Museveni at State house - Nakasero - 03

In short
“During the meeting, President Museveni and Kabaka Mutebi discussed development matters of mutual interest between the Kingdom and the government. The two leaders later briefly exchanged pleasantries, both acknowledging that they have taken long without meeting, before going in for a closed door meeting,” reads a brief statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit.

 

