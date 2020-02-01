In short
The presidents, whose advance teams from either country have already reached Angola, will review the August 2019 peace pact signed by the duo in the same country. It will also be the second time the two presidents have met since last August
Museveni, Kagame Back in Angola on Sunday For Talks Top story1 Feb 2020, 10:57 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Security Breaking news
Museveni and Kagame in Luanda. The two presidents will be going back on Sunday to review progress of the MOU implementation
In short
Tagged with: Uganda-Rwanda Impasse paul kagame and president museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.