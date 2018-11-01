Blanshe Musinguzi
15:14

President's Directives Weren't for Immediate Effect-Kamya

1 Nov 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Museveni visited Kampala markets early last month. He made directives which Kampala minister Kamya now says were not supposed to be implemented immediately Blanshe Musinguzi

In short
Kamya said the traders misconstrued what the president said. After the visit, Kamya says the president briefed cabinet on his tour and asked her to prepare a cabinet paper on the issues that emerged.

 

