In short
Eugene Wamalwa, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Devolution, says the MoU is going to facilitate peaceful coexistence between the pastoral communities across border.
Museveni, Kenyatta Sign Cross- Border Peace Agreement Top story12 Sep 2019, 20:34 Comments 114 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics East Africa Updates
Presidents, Museveni on yellow Karamoja sheet and his counterpart, Kenyatta signing the MoU in Moroto.
In short
Tagged with: Karamoja- Turkana pastoral communities MoU on cross- border peace in Moroto President Museveni President Uhuru Kenyatta west pokot district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.