Museveni, Kibuule Supporters in Mukono Threatened over Abducted Persons

Some of the NRM supporters fearing for their lives as they are accused of having played part in the abduction of NUP supporters. Margaret Nzayiino (center) and Prossy Kizza (right).

In short

The now threatened say they also get people who confront them one on one, asking them to coordinate with the alleged security organs that abducted their relatives to have them set free or else their lives may also not survive. They have now reported a case of threatening at Nama police station under reference number, SD/04/22/01/2021.