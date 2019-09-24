In short
Speaking at Businge’s last campaign rally at Hoima Boma grounds on Tuesday evening, Museveni said the NRM government has done a lot of developments in Bunyoro region. He cited the discovery of oil, construction of the oil roads and international airport among some of the achievements of his government, adding that he gets surprised to see people contesting on opposition tickets.
Museveni Lashes at Opposition for Promoting False Propaganda Against NRM
Harriet Businge , the NRM Flag bearer flanked by President Museveni at a rally at Hoima Boma grounds on Tuesday.
In short
