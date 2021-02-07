Olive Nakatudde
16:34

Museveni Lawyers Oppose Amendment to Kyagulanyi's Presidential Petition

7 Feb 2021, 16:31 Comments 289 Views Kampala, Uganda Presidential Race Parliament 2021 Elections Report
National Resistance Movement -NRM party officials address journalists at a press conference.

In short
Lawyers for President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni have said that they are to oppose amendments to the presidential petition made by their counterparts representing National Unity Platform-NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

 

