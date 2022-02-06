In short

But while presiding over the Uganda People’s Defense Forces Tarehe Sita celebrations today at Malukhu grounds in Mbale City, Museveni ordered that the boda boda sector also operates normally starting February 7th, 2022.







Museveni said that he is aware the boda boda riders are criminals but he will handle them using different measures like introducing digital monitors that will help in tracking motorcycles which help in curbing crime committed by the boda boda riders and vehicles and therefore they can now be allowed to work like others.