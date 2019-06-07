In short
President Yoweri Museveni has in his new State of the Nation Address listed the same government Bills for parliament to handle in the coming year as he did in his 2018 Address.
Museveni Lists Same Bills for Parliament As Last Year7 Jun 2019, 07:15 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni listed several Bills for consideration by parliament as he addressed the Nation on Thursday afternoon.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.