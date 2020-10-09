Museveni Makes Case for Road Projects Outside Uganda

In short
The President said that although many MPs questioned why Uganda was building roads in Congo yet it still has a poor road network, the country needs to boost its trade with DR Congo with South Sudan in order to build better roads. He added that the matter should not be discussed in such a way to avoid 'annoying' the neighbours.
Museveni Makes Case for Road Projects Outside Uganda9 Oct 2020, 17:51 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
