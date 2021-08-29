Baker Batte
20:28

Museveni Meets Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed As Conflict In Tigray Spreads To Other Regions

29 Aug 2021, 20:26 Comments 179 Views Politics Updates
Abiy Ahmed Ali the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia meets with Museveni at SHE - 05

In short
According to a short press release by the Presidential Press Unit, Abiy who was in Uganda for a one-day visit met Museveni today at State House Entebbe and held bilateral talks whose nature was never disclosed.

 

