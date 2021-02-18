In short
Museveni asked the envoys to always consult with government officials in case they want clarification on any issues. He promised to share with them a report on the investigations being carried out by security agencies following the November 2020 riots in Kampala and other urban areas which led to the death of more than 54 people.
Museveni Meets EU Ambassadors
In short
