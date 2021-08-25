Baker Batte
19:14

Museveni Meets Goodluck Jonathan As he Takes Office As Cavendish University Chancellor

25 Aug 2021, 19:11 Comments 198 Views Politics Education Updates
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan pay courtsey call to Museveni at SHE - 07

In short
Goodluck Jonathan was appointed by Cavendish University in Uganda as its third Chancellor effective August 27, 2021. He replaces Benjamin Mkapa, the former President of Tanzania who was the 2nd Chancellor who also replaced Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the former President of Zambia.

 

