Museveni Meets New Orthodox Archbishop, Promises Support

UGANDA ORTHODOX CHURCH - Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi - new Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala and Delegation received by Museveni at SHE - 03

In short

The President was this afternoon meeting a 22-member delegation of the Uganda Orthodox Church at State House Entebbe where he welcomed Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, the new Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala. Muzeeyi was recently appointed to replace Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga who passed away in September 2021.