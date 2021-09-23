Museveni Meets Orthodox Church Leaders, Pledges Support

President Museveni talks to Othordox bishops and other faithfuls after a meeting at Entebbe. standing yesterday. (C) is His Eminence Metropolitan Markarios Archbishop of Nairobi Kenya and care of Kampala (2)

In short

On Wednesday, Museveni met a delegation from the Church led by Metropolitan Makarios Archbishop of Nairobi in Kenya who is also the caretaker of the Orthodox Church in Uganda.