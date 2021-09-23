In short
On Wednesday, Museveni met a delegation from the Church led by Metropolitan Makarios Archbishop of Nairobi in Kenya who is also the caretaker of the Orthodox Church in Uganda.
Museveni Meets Orthodox Church Leaders, Pledges Support
23 Sep 2021
President Museveni talks to Othordox bishops and other faithfuls after a meeting at Entebbe. standing yesterday. (C) is His Eminence Metropolitan Markarios Archbishop of Nairobi Kenya and care of Kampala (2)
