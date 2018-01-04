Museveni Meets Ruhaama NRM Leaders

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has summoned ruling NRM party leaders in Ruhaama County for an urgent meeting at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district. Ruhaama is set to hold a parliamentary by-election after the death of Beijukye William Zinkuratire in November last year.
Museveni Meets Ruhaama NRM Leaders4 Jan 2018, 15:14 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
