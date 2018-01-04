Judith Kukunda
Museveni Meets Ruhaama NRM Leaders

4 Jan 2018, 15:14 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

President Yoweri Museveni has summoned ruling NRM party leaders in Ruhaama County for an urgent meeting at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district. Ruhaama is set to hold a parliamentary by-election after the death of Beijukye William Zinkuratire in November last year.

 

