Museveni: Miss Curvy Pageant Was Not A Cabinet Decision

7 Feb 2019, 20:44 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni speaking to journalists at State House Entebbe about the Miss Curvy pageant. Olive Nakatudde

In short
President Yoweri Museveni says that he is to seek more information about the Miss Curvy pageant that has currently sparked controversy and offer guidance.

 

