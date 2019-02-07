Museveni: Miss Curvy Pageant Was Not A Cabinet Decision

In short
President Yoweri Museveni says that he is to seek more information about the Miss Curvy pageant that has currently sparked controversy and offer guidance.
Museveni: Miss Curvy Pageant Was Not A Cabinet Decision7 Feb 2019, 20:44 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni speaking to journalists at State House Entebbe about the Miss Curvy pageant. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.