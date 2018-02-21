Michael Wambi
Museveni Negotiates Access To Tanzanian Sugar Market

21 Feb 2018
President Yoweri Museveni recieves Tanzanian President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli State House Photo

President Yoweri Museveni recieves Tanzanian President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli

In short
President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli met Wednesday at State House Entebbe. They discussed possibilities of Tanzania opening up its market to Ugandan sugar.

 

