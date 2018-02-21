Museveni Negotiates Access To Tanzanian Sugar Market

In short
President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli met Wednesday at State House Entebbe. They discussed possibilities of Tanzania opening up its market to Ugandan sugar.
Museveni Negotiates Access To Tanzanian Sugar Market21 Feb 2018, 20:39 Comments 116 Views Business and finance Analysis
President Yoweri Museveni recieves Tanzanian President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli
