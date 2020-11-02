Museveni Nominated to Contest for the Presidency Again

In short
He was nominated and seconded by Gaddafi Nasur, the NRM youth League chairman and Hellen Seku, an NRM supporter from Kamuli village in Kira municipality. This is the sixth presidential election that Museveni will be participating in. He first came to power in 1986.
Museveni Nominated to Contest for the Presidency Again2 Nov 2020, 11:29 Comments 453 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.