Museveni: Petroleum Important for 40 More Years Despite War by Conservationists

In short

Museveni gave the example of synthetic vehicle tyres, car seats and other furnishing, clothing and bitumen for road construction among others, adding that it is how oil is applied which is the issue, but not production of the resource.



The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Bill is due for conclusion in parliament on Tuesday and this will pave the way for the several activities including starting construction, according to the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry.