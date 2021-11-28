In short
Museveni gave the example of synthetic vehicle tyres, car seats and other furnishing, clothing and bitumen for road construction among others, adding that it is how oil is applied which is the issue, but not production of the resource.
The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Bill is due for conclusion in parliament on Tuesday and this will pave the way for the several activities including starting construction, according to the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry.
Museveni: Petroleum Important for 40 More Years Despite War by Conservationists
28 Nov 2021
President Museveni addresses the Tanzania-Uganda Oil and Gas Symposium, Sunday as Host President Suluhu Hassan Looks on
