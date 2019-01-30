Museveni Okays Maruzi Land Eviction

In short
Three weeks ago, some 400 people were forcefully removed from the land by a team led by police and Soldiers from the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces to pave way for the projects. However, a section of leaders from Lango sub region petitioned the president to halt the eviction.
Museveni Okays Maruzi Land Eviction30 Jan 2019, 20:15 Comments 165 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Politics Analysis
In short
Tagged with: president museveni lango mps maruzi ranch
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.