Museveni Stops Further Evictions From Kilangira Land Top story

26 Oct 2018, 10:45 Comments 119 Views Mukono, Uganda Politics Report
President Museveni shaking hands with Hosea Sonko , a resident who was evicted Derick Kissa

In short
Several residents lost their houses, crop gardens and animals during the brutal evictions executed with the help of police. Museveni arrived at Kilangira village at 6pm, where hundreds of evictees had patiently waited for him since morning.

 

