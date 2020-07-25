Museveni Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Mast to Mourn Mkapa

In short
President Museveni has ordered all Ugandan and East African community flags to fly at half-mast for three days starting today Saturday as a sign of morning former Tanzanian President William Benjamin Mkapa.
25 Jul 2020
Minister for presidency Esther Mbayo presenting President Museveni-s statement to the media at Uganda Media center today-
