Museveni Picks Oulanyah’s Son As Sole NRM Candidate For Omoro County Top story

20 Apr 2022, 09:43 Comments 473 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Politics Updates
Andrew Ojok speaks during an interview in Lalogi Subcounty, Omoro District.

In short
The source revealed that the President told the aspirants that Oulanyah had not finished his term in Parliament and in the interest of mourning as his family requested, his son be allowed to go unopposed.

 

