Museveni Pledges to Tame Officers Aiding Land Evictions

Kassanda south MP Simeo Muwanga Nsubuga told the president that although the Catherine Bamugemereire led Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters has taken up a number of land complaints, the magnitude of the challenge is still too high.
Museveni Pledges to Tame Officers Aiding Land Evictions17 Nov 2018, 12:31 Comments 147 Views Politics Analysis
Kassanda leaders welcoming president Museveni Login to license this image from 1$.
