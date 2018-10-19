In short
Uganda Cranes beat Lesotho 2-0 on Tuesday to stay top of Group L in the qualifiers where they need only one point from the remaining two games to book a place in the finals.
Museveni Pledges UGX 3.8 Billion Reward to Uganda Cranes Top story19 Oct 2018, 11:17 Comments 249 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Uganda Cranes team traveling to Lesotho last week on a chartered flight paid for by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Login to license this image from 1$.
