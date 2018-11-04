In short
The Archbishop thanked President Museveni for his initial contribution of Shillings 50million towards the Cathedral construction during the first phase of the project and a tax waiver of over Shillings 850 million.
Museveni Pledges UGX 500m for All Saints Cathedral Construction
President Yoweri Museveni speaking to a congregation in Nakasero Church of Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
