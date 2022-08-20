Museveni Praises NRM Leaders for Winning By -elections

In short
Speaking at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds while meeting the NRM parliamentary caucus, Museveni said he was very happy that the new leaders are working together to ensure the success of the NRM party. NRM won by-elections in Omoro County, Gogonyo County, Bukimbiri County, Busongora South, Soroti City East, and the Kayunga LC5 seat.
Museveni Praises NRM Leaders for Winning By -elections20 Aug 2022, 14:02 Comments 138 Views Politics Updates
