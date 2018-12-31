Museveni Pledges to Personally Lead Battle against Land Grabbing

Museveni addressing Lusanja residents who were evicted in October. The president has promised to be on the front-line fighting land grabbing Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Delivering his New Year message at his country home in Rwakitura, Museveni said land grabbing victims are elders that he led in the liberation struggle or their grandchildren and abandoning them would be betraying people who never betrayed him during the struggle.