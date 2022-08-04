Kato Joseph
Museveni Promotes Five Senior Commissioners to AIGPs

4 Aug 2022, 14:23 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The promoted police officers include Charles Birungi who replaced retired Andrew Soroweni as Director of Police Welfare and Production, Fadhil Kaali who is the commander of Field Force Police (FFP), James Ocaya who has been serving as director of research, planning, and development, John Nuwagira who replaced Edward Ochom, and Richard Edyegu who replaced Godfrey Bangirana as Director Logistics and Engineering.

 

