Museveni Promotes Five Senior Commissioners to AIGPs

In short

The promoted police officers include Charles Birungi who replaced retired Andrew Soroweni as Director of Police Welfare and Production, Fadhil Kaali who is the commander of Field Force Police (FFP), James Ocaya who has been serving as director of research, planning, and development, John Nuwagira who replaced Edward Ochom, and Richard Edyegu who replaced Godfrey Bangirana as Director Logistics and Engineering.