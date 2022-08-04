Museveni Promotes Five Senior Commissioners to AIGPs

In short
The promoted police officers include Charles Birungi who replaced retired Andrew Soroweni as Director of Police Welfare and Production, Fadhil Kaali who is the commander of Field Force Police (FFP), James Ocaya who has been serving as director of research, planning, and development, John Nuwagira who replaced Edward Ochom, and Richard Edyegu who replaced Godfrey Bangirana as Director Logistics and Engineering.
Museveni Promotes Five Senior Commissioners to AIGPs4 Aug 2022, 14:23 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Museveni promotes 773
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.