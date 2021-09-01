Flavia Nassaka
Museveni Pushes for a Malaria Vaccine at Global Meeting

1 Sep 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Museveni wonders why the malaria vaccine has been impossible

In short
Museveni said he had launched a full war against Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite that causes malaria but wondered why it has been impossible to have a vaccine yet pathogens such as SARS COV-2 virus that only emerged recently have vaccines.

 

