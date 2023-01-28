Nebert Rugadya
Museveni Regrets Sale of UCB as Experts Hail Mutebile Legacy

28 Jan 2023, 07:48 Comments 221 Views Business and finance Updates
Museveni flanked by Amama Mbabazi interacts with BOU and African financial industry leaders ahead of the Mutebile memorial lecture

In short
President Museveni said that in determining the best way forward to revive the fortunes of the economy in the early years of the National Resistance Movement-NRM government, he usually took advice from Mutebile who was then a director at the Ministry of Finance and later permanent secretary.

 

