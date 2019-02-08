Museveni Reiterates Support to Nawangwe in Mak Impasse

In short
This is the second time that the president is commenting on Makerere stalemate. While presiding over the institutions graduation ceremony last month, Museveni described the vice chancellor as a decisive man when disciplining lecturers. Museveni says Prof Nawangwe is a serious man who is trying to instill discipline at the university.
Museveni Reiterates Support to Nawangwe in Mak Impasse8 Feb 2019, 07:06 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
Makerere stalemate: Museveni backs Prof Nawangwe again Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.