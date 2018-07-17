Olive Nakatudde
18:27

Museveni Returns Tax Procedures (Amendment) Bill to Parliament Top story

17 Jul 2018, 18:26 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2018, to Parliament. Olive Nakatudde

President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2018, to Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
However, President, Museveni wants parliament to reconsider the Tax Procedures Amendment bill, 2018 and delete Section 20 6. In his letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Museveni notes that once maintained in its current form, Section 20 6 will encourage non-compliance by tax payers while filing their annual tax returns.

 

Tagged with: tax procedures (amendment) act kampala water president yoweri museveni museveni returns tax procedures act deputy speaker jacob oulanyah tax amendment parliament bill payer fiscality interest financial year committee report letter filling file current president consolidate code device
Mentioned: uganda revenue authority yoweri museveni tax procedures finance committee jacob oulanyah rubanda east henry musasizi procedures code speaker of parliament rebecca kadaga bill deputy speaker

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.