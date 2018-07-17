President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2018, to Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

However, President, Museveni wants parliament to reconsider the Tax Procedures Amendment bill, 2018 and delete Section 20 6. In his letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Museveni notes that once maintained in its current form, Section 20 6 will encourage non-compliance by tax payers while filing their annual tax returns.