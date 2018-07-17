In short
However, President, Museveni wants parliament to reconsider the Tax Procedures Amendment bill, 2018 and delete Section 20 6. In his letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Museveni notes that once maintained in its current form, Section 20 6 will encourage non-compliance by tax payers while filing their annual tax returns.
Museveni Returns Tax Procedures (Amendment) Bill to Parliament Top story17 Jul 2018, 18:26 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
President Yoweri Museveni has returned the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act, 2018, to Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.