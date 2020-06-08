Museveni Rejects 'Unclear' Loans Amounting to UGX 1.4 Trillion

In short
However, in a letter dated April 4, 2020, the president rejected the loan on the forest and resilience landscape project and the additional financing for intergovernmental fiscal transfers. He said he has a problem with the Ministry's lack of seriousness and failure to use clear language in seeking for the loan.
Museveni Rejects 'Unclear' Loans Amounting to UGX 1.4 Trillion8 Jun 2020, 16:33 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
