Museveni Reveals Chemicals Used To Make The Two Explosives In Kampala Top story

21 Nov 2021, 00:18 Comments 427 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Security trucks at CPS blast scene

Museveni also revealed that 12 ADF terror members have been killed since the June 1st attack on works and transport minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala an incident that left his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo killed in a volley of ammunitions.

 

