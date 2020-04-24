In short
Museveni said that Aceng who’s attending the East African Community ministers’ of health meeting has been given Uganda’s position to relay to the community. Part of these solutions includes deploying rapid testing at the border so that drivers know their status before entering the country.
Museveni Rules Out Stopping Cargo Truck Drivers from Entering Uganda
