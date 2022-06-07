In short
In his State of the National Address, President Museveni admitted that he knew that Ms. Pinetti had no experience in the coffee industry, but that he was convinced that she could get investors to do it after he failed with other known processors around the world.
Museveni Says Pinetti Didn't Now Anything About Coffee, But He Convinced Her
7 Jun 2022
