Baker Batte
22:48

Museveni Says Stopping Truck Drivers is Suicidal

28 Apr 2020, 22:44 Comments 97 Views Politics Health Misc Updates

In short
Speaking to the country this evening at State House Nakasero, Museveni said if the trucks were to be stopped, it would be catastrophic to the country because there will not be any way to transport the agricultural produce and also import of raw materials needed for production.

 

Tagged with: Truck drivers
Mentioned: President Yoweri Museveni

