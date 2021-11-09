Baker Batte
19:55

Museveni Says Uganda Need To Work With DRC If They Are To Defeat ADF

9 Nov 2021, 19:47 Comments 222 Views Security Updates
8- M7 meeting Mr Howard G Buffet son of Warren Buffet

In short
“The work that you see in Uganda is due to a correct ideology. We are patriotic because we believe in interests rather than identity. The problem in Somalia for example is both tribal and clan based while the leadership in D.R. Congo has had an ideological vacuum,” Museveni said.

 

