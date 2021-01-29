Museveni Scored 100% at 368 Polling Stations in Three Districts

In short
Museveni scoring 100 percent at a polling station in Kiruhura isn’t unprecedented. But the magnitude is unmatched, if compared to scores of the previous elections. For instance, in the 2016 election, Museveni scored 100 percent at 'only' 141 polling stations, most of them were in Kiruhura, while others were in Nakaseke.
Museveni Scored 100% at 368 Polling Stations in Three Districts29 Jan 2021, 14:51 Comments 153 Views Politics Election Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.