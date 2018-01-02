Museveni Signs Age Limit Bill into Law

In short
President Yoweri Museveni has at last appended his signature to the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 2 of the 2017, commonly known as the Age Limit bill. The presidential assent clears the way for amendment of Article 102b of the constitution to remove presidential age limit caps. The article barred people above 75 and those below 35 years from running for the highest office.
2 Jan 2018
In short
