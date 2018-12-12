In short
UPC President Jimmy Akena, who is chairing the summit, said it is an opportunity to start the process of serious dialogue. He said even if he had been invited for tea or photo oops without serious agenda, he would come.
IPOD Summit: Museveni Sits on Amuriat's Empty Chair Top story12 Dec 2018, 14:31 Comments 280 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Museveni greeting DP secretary general, Gerald Siranda after arriving for the summit at Munyonyo Login to license this image from 1$.
